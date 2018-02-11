Louisville uses balanced attack to rout Pittsburgh

Sophomore forward V.J. King and senior forward Anas Mahmoud scored 14 points apiece as Louisville steamrolled Pittsburgh 94-60 on Sunday in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Backup freshman center Malik Williams also scored 14 points as the Cardinals (18-8, 8-5 ACC) opened up a 26-point halftime lead while cruising to the easy win. Freshman forward Jordan Nwora added 13 points and senior guard Quentin Snider had 11 points for Louisville, which defeated the Panthers for the 12th consecutive time.

Freshman swingman Shamiel Stevenson scored 15 points for Pitt (8-18, 0-13), which extended the longest losing streak in program history to 13 games. Freshman guard Parker Stewart added 12 points and junior guard Jared Wilson-Frame scored 11.

The Cardinals shot 63 percent from the field, including 10 of 19 from 3-point range, while routing the Panthers for the second time this season. Louisville posted a 77-51 home win on Jan. 2.

Pitt shot 34.5 percent from the field and was 7 of 30 from 3-point range.

Louisville effectively put the game away with a 17-0 burst in the first half and led by as many as 36 points.

The Cardinals shot 63 percent from the field in the opening half while taking a 46-20 lead into the break. Pittsburgh shot 25 percent.

The Panthers led 11-7 early in the contest before Louisville ran off 11 straight, with Nwora’s 3-pointer accounting for an 18-11 lead.

Stevenson hit a jumper with 8:53 left to pull Pitt within 22-17 before the Panthers missed their next 12 field-goal attempts over a span of 11:59.

Wilson-Frame connected on two free throws to cut Pitt’s deficit to 26-19 with seven minutes remaining. Louisville then exploded on its decisive run, and King started it with a layup with 5:55 to play and he later scored the final six points to make it 43-19 with 1:33 left.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to 31 on Snider’s 3-pointer with 18:38 left in the contest. Wilson-Frame’s basket with 16:54 remaining ended the Panthers’ long stretch without a field goal.

Nwora’s jumper gave Louisville its biggest lead at 68-32 with 11:15 to play.

