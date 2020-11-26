Red Flash land no-doubt upset over Pitt in opener

Slideshow ( 5 images )

Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored a game-high 21 points Wednesday night to lead five players in double figures as Saint Francis led almost wire-to-wire in an 80-70 season-opening upset over Pittsburgh at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

The efficient Dixon-Conover needed just nine shot attempts to pace the Red Flash, and tacked on five rebounds and five assists. Myles Thompson added 13 points, while freshman guard Maxwell Land netted 12, Mark Flagg tallied 11 and reserve guard Ronell Giles Jr. chipped in with 10 points.

Au’Diese Toney paced the Panthers with 20 points, going 8 of 11 from the field, but didn’t get enough help from his teammates. Justin Champagnie hit for 12 points and matched Toney’s seven rebounds, but made only 5 of 16 shots.

Tabbed sixth in the preseason Northeast Conference poll, Saint Francis owned a 20-point lead less than three minutes into the second half on a 3-pointer by Land. The Red Flash cooled midway through the half, but were never in serious danger.

Picked for a 13th-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Pittsburgh lived down to expectations by sinking only 27 of 68 shots from the field and a dreadful 6 of 24 from the 3-point line. It also committed 23 turnovers that were converted into 27 points.

Saint Francis wasted little time setting the tone. After Toney initiated scoring with a stickback 54 seconds into the game, the Red Flash quickly rattled off 10 straight points, getting five each from Land and Thompson.

The lead reached double figures for the first time at the 10:32 mark when Dixon-Conover converted a layup to make it 23-12. It was the fourth shot of a Saint Francis possession.

Dixon-Conover sank a 3-pointer with 1:14 left in the half to expand the margin to 46-30. Although Toney responded with a 3-pointer for Pittsburgh, the Red Flash still hit intermission with a comfortable 13-point cushion, thanks in large part to a 15-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

--Field Level Media