Syracuse handles Pitt behind Brissett's double-double

Oshae Brissett collected 18 points and 12 rebounds as visiting Syracuse led most of the way and recorded a 65-56 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Feb 2, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Tyus Battle (25) shoots on the court before playing the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Brissett recorded his 17th career double-double and helped Syracuse (16-6, 7-2 ACC) win for the fifth time in six games since a 14-point home loss to Georgia Tech on Jan. 12.

Frank Howard added 15 points and helped Syracuse win a game where leading scorer Tyus Battle struggled.

Battle entered the game averaging 18 points but did not score until about midway through the second half and was held to six points, marking the third time this season the guard did not reach double figures.

Paschal Chukwu added 10 as Syracuse shot 41.5 percent and won despite not hitting a field goal in the final 4:47.

Terrell Brown shot 8 of 13 and scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime for the Panthers (12-10, 2-7), who shot 31.6 percent and lost their fifth straight since a 13-point win over then No. 11 Florida State on Jan. 14.

Leading scorer Xavier Johnson added 14 but shot 2-of-11 from the field as Pittsburgh was held under 60 points for the second time this season.

Jared Wilson-Frame added 12 points but shot 4-of-13.

Syracuse shot 52 percent and held the Panthers to 26.1 percent (6-of-23) in the first half to get a 35-22 lead by halftime. The Panthers had two field goals in the last 10-plus minutes and Syracuse led by double digits the rest of the half after Howard hit a 3-pointer with 4:17 remaining.

Pittsburgh ripped off 11 straight points and was within 39-36 when Brown converted a tip-in with 13:09 left. Syracuse countered with a 12-5 run and regained its double-digit lead at 51-41 on a layup by Brissett with 9:18 left and never led by less than seven points despite only scoring on six free throws the rest of the game.

—Field Level Media