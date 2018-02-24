Top-ranked Virginia stifles hapless Pitt

De‘Andre Hunter had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Ty Jerome added 13 as top-ranked Virginia defeated host Pittsburgh 66-37 on Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

The Cavaliers held Pitt to seven first-half points on 1 for 22 shooting as they built a 30-7 lead.

Parker Stewart had 12 points and Jared Wilson-Frame had nine to lead the Panthers, who fell to 0-17 in ACC play (8-22 overall) with their 17th consecutive loss.

Nigel Johnson added 12 points off the bench for Virginia, which shot 51 percent from the field. The Cavaliers also hit 50 percent (8 of 16) from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Panthers 37-24.

Virginia, which leads the nation in scoring defense (52.7 points per game entering Saturday’s matchup), held an opponent under 40 points for the third time this season.

The Cavaliers, who have clinched the ACC regular-season crown with a 15-1 record and two games to go, moved to 26-2 by holding the Panthers to 23.9 percent shooting. Pittsburgh actually shot better from 3-point range -- 28 percent on 7 for 25 shooting -- than it did from the field.

Pittsburgh’s offense was abysmal in the first half as the Cavaliers barely let the Panthers get a clean look at the basket. Pittsburgh’s starters combined to shoot 0 for 12 from the field and Wilson-Frame’s 3-pointer was the team’s lone field goal in the first half.

Jerome had 10 first-half points for the Cavaliers, who’ve won three straight. Starting guard Devon Hall had just five points but added four rebounds and four assists.

The Panthers’ starting five finished the game with just 11 points on 2 for 19 shooting.

Virginia travels to Louisville on Thursday before concluding regular-season play against Notre Dame next Saturday.

Pittsburgh concludes its regular-season at the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

