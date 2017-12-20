Pittsburgh holds on to beat Delaware State

Jared Wilson-Frame hit four free throws in the final 38 seconds and Pittsburgh blew almost all of a 27-point lead but held on to defeat visiting Delaware State 74-68 in a non-conference game on Tuesday night.

The Panthers, winning for the sixth time in their last seven games to improve to 7-5, led the entire game. They led 37-10 in the first half and 44-22 at the half before the Hornets (2-11 with seven straight losses) rallied.

The Hornets got as close as one possession with a chance to tie late but Khameron Davis made two big defensive plays and then hit a 3-pointer. It helped the Panthers win their second straight game since losing big man Ryan Luther for what is projected to be several weeks with a stress reaction in his right foot.

Wilson-Frame and Jonathan Milligan led the Panthers with 13 points apiece, and Wilson-Frame also pulled down six rebounds. Davis scored 10 points and had three steals and a blocked shot, while Marcus Carr had nine points and three assists and Shamiel Stevenson nine points and seven rebounds.

Kavon Waller led the Hornets with 17 points, Pinky Wiley had 16 points and seven assists, Simon Okulue 12 points and 12 rebounds and Artem Tavakalyan 10 points.

Luther was one of three players in the ACC averaging a double-double, scoring 12.7 points and grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game when he went down.

With Luther out, the Panthers started four freshmen for the second time Tuesday.

This was the first time in five career games against Pitt that Delaware State scored over 50 points.

Pitt hosts Towson Friday night before opening ACC play against visiting No. 6 Miami Dec. 30. Delaware State is at Nebraska Friday night.