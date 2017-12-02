Pitt staves off rally, defeats Duquesne in City Game

Ryan Luther scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Pittsburgh led almost throughout en route to its third straight victory, a 76-64 nonconference win over Duquesne in the City Game in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

The Panthers (3-4) trailed only 2-0 and were able to build a 12-point lead in the first half. The Dukes (2-3) closed to within two points at 47-45 with 12:55 left in the game but couldn’t finish off the comeback in the game played at PP&G Arena.

Luther, who also had four assists, just missed his fourth double-double of the season. He came in averaging 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Marcus Carr scored 15 points and handed out five assists, Shamiel Stevenson posted 13 points and seven rebounds, Parker Stewart 14 points and Kene Chukwuka nine points in the victory.

Pitt scoring leader Jared Wilson-Frame, averaging 14.0 points per game coming in, was 1-for-9 from the floor, 1-for-6 from 3-point range, scoring just three points.

The Panthers, who defeated High Point Tuesday night despite turning the ball over 22 times, cut their turnovers down to eight.

Mike Lewis II led Duquesne with 20 points while Eric Williams Jr. had 18 points and eight rebounds. Tydus Verhoeven had eight points and five rebounds.

Lewis was 6-for-17 from the floor, 4-for-12 from behind the arc.

Pitt leads the all-time City series 54-32 and has won 40 of the last 47 against the Dukes, who missed a chance to make it two straight wins in the series for the first time since 1979-80.

The Panthers host Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday and then West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl Dec. 9, while the Dukes host Maryland Eastern Shore Monday night.