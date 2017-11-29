Pittsburgh hangs on to beat High Point

Marcus Carr scored six of his 19 points at the foul line in the final 53 seconds, allowing Pittsburgh to overcome 22 turnovers and hang on to defeat visiting High Point 71-63 on Tuesday night.

The Panthers (3-4) let a 10-point, second-half lead slip away before regrouping for the win. They didn’t score a field goal for the final 4:05 but went 16 of 16 from the foul line in that span to earn the nonconference victory in the all-Panthers battle.

Pitt led by three at the half but opened a 41-31 lead five minutes into the second half before High Point (2-4) went on a 16-3 run and took a 47-44 lead thanks to two consecutive baskets by Andre Fox.

Pittsburgh then ran off six straight points and never trailed again.

Carr wound up with a perfect shooting night, going 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 from the foul line. He also had five rebounds and two assists.

Ryan Luther added 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots, Jonathan Milligan scored 10 of his 12 points in the final 6:37, and Jared Wilson-Frame had 11 points for Pitt.

Because of turnovers and foul shots, Pitt took only 40 shots in the game, making 22 (55 percent), and went 8 of 19 from 3-point range.

Fox, second in the Big South in scoring, led High Point with 20 points. Justyn Mutts had 13 points and five of his team’s 11 steals, and Denny Slay had 12 points in the loss.

High Point took its second consecutive close loss without the injured Jahaad Proctor (ankle).

High Point hosts Johnson & Wales-Charlotte on Friday night while Pitt plays its City Game at Duquesne the same night.