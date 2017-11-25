Luther leads Pitt past Lehigh

Pittsburgh forward Ryan Luther led a balanced scoring effort with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Panthers’ 80-68 win over Lehigh on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Milligan had 16 points and Parker Stewart contributed 12. Marcus Carr and Jared Wilson-Frame each had eight. The Panthers (2-4) shot 51 percent from the field and compiled 21 assists for their 26 made field goals.

Lyle Leufroy and James Karnik each had 14 points to lead Lehigh (3-3). Karnik also had 10 rebounds.

The Mountain Hawks remained within striking distance most of the second half after trailing 32-27 at halftime. Pittsburgh led by as many as 11 points in the first half.

Lehigh, which again once fell behind by 11 in the second half, cut the lead to 72-68 with 3:23 left on two free throws by Kahron Ross.

Pittsburgh scored eight unanswered points, including four consecutive free throws by Luther and two by Milligan to pull away. Lehigh did not make a field goal in the last 3:50, missing six shots and committing two turnovers.

Lehigh compiled 18 assists with only 10 turnovers and the Mountain Hawks outscored Pitt in fast-break points 15-4.

The difference was Pittsburgh’s shooting.

The Panthers shot 60 percent from the field in the second half, including 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.

Luther, Milligan and Stewart combined for 34 points in the second half behind 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Stewart scored all of his points in the second half on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.