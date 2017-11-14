Montana spoils Pitt’s home opener

Michael Oguine had a career-high 29 points to lead Montana to an 83-78 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Monday night at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, handing the Panthers their first home-opening loss in 21 years.

Kevin Stallings, in his second year as Pitt head coach, was on the opposite sideline Nov. 24, 1996, as coach at Illinois State when the Redbirds beat the Panthers.

The Grizzlies (2-0) made four free throws in the final 49 seconds of overtime and the Panthers missed two 3-point tries as Montana held on.

The Grizzlies had the ball and a 73-71 lead with 30 seconds to go in regulation but were called for a 10-second violation.

Freshman guard Shamiel Stevenson made a layup to tie it, and Oguine’s 3-point try with three seconds left was no good, sending the game to overtime.

Stallings’ rebuilding job this season is off to a rough start.

Stevenson led Pittsburgh (0-2) with 19 points, and senior forward Ryan Luther, one of only two returning scholarship players, scored 18 before fouling out in overtime.

Jared Wilson-Frame, who had 20 points in Friday’s loss to Navy, had 15 points for Pitt.

Montana’s Ahmaad Rorie scored 18 points and Bobby Moorhead had 14 points on 3-for-5 3-point shooting -- the rest of the Grizzlies were a combined 4 of 19 from long range.

Montana regained the lead with two minutes to go in the first half as Moorehead hit two 3-pointers during a 12-4 Grizzlies run.

Montana led 37-35 at the half despite making just one free throw. Pittsburgh was 10 of 13 from the line in the opening 20 minutes.

The Panthers were 5 of 5 during a 10-0 run that gave them a 24-17 lead to go in the first half.

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday.

Montana continues its eastern swing with a game at Penn State. Pittsburgh hosts UC Santa Barbara.