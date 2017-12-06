Pitt survives visiting Mount St. Mary’s

Freshman Marcus Carr scored a season-high 23 points and Pittsburgh blew a 15-point second-half lead but then defeated visiting Mount St. Mary’s 82-78 in overtime in a non-conference game on Tuesday night.

It was the fourth straight victory for Pitt (5-4) but it didn’t come easily as the upset-minded Mountaineers (3-6) made things tough thanks to 5-foot-5 guard Junior Robinson.

Robinson, the Northeast Conference’s leading scorer, scored 24 points and dished out nine assists but was held scoreless in the OT as the Panthers held the Mount to just one late field goal in the extra five minutes -- and won the game with just one overtime field goal of its own.

Jared Wilson-Frame, who had 15 points, opened the OT with a basket but the Panthers would have to win it from the foul line, as Car went 5-for-6 to help stave off the upset.

Mount St. Mary’s was trying for only the program’s second victory in 26 games against the ACC.

Freshman Shamiel Stevenson, one of seven freshmen on the Pitt roster, scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Khameron Davis, also a freshman, had 12 points and Ryan Luther hauled down 16 rebounds.

Jonah Antonio added 14 points while Donald Carey had six points -- including the only OT basket -- seven rebounds and five assists for Mount St. Mary‘s.

The game was played before a gathering of just 2,333, the smallest crowd ever at the Petersen Events Center. That snaps the mark set a week ago when the Panthers drew 2,391 against High Point.

Pitt hosts No. 18 West Virginia in the annual Backyard Brawl on Saturday. West Virginia leads the all-time rivalry series 96-88. Mount St. Mary’s is at Lehigh on Saturday.