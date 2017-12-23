Pitt takes down Towson

Jonathan Milligan scored three of his five points in the final 52 seconds and Pittsburgh came from nine points down late to upset visiting Towson 63-59 in a non-conference game on Friday night.

The Panthers (8-5) trailed 53-44 with 6:10 remaining and were still down five as the clock wound under four minutes.

After Pitt’s Khameron Davis nailed a four-point play to cut the Towson lead to one, Zane Martin scored on a long jumper -- originally called a 3-pointer but changed upon review to make it 59-56 with 2:49 remaining. But the Tigers (10-3) failed to score another point.

Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 59 with 2:18 left. Martin missed two free throws before Milligan put the Panthers, who have won seven of their last eight games, ahead to stay with a floater with 52 seconds left.

Milligan went 1 of 2 from the foul line with 8.6 seconds remaining and Davis did the same with 2.6 seconds left, allowing the Panthers to escape in the final non-conference game for both teams.

Parker Stewart led the Panthers, a young team playing without injured big man Ryan Luther, with 13 points. Terrell Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jared Wilson Frame added 10 points and nine boards, but he was just 3 of 16 from the floor and 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Carr finished with seven points, eight rebounds, six assists and seven of Pitt’s 21 turnovers.

Martin scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and the Tigers, 3 1/2-point road favorites, had only 11 turnovers while chalking up nine steals. But they were just 1 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Towson opens CAA play at Charleston on Dec. 30. Pitt begins ACC action by hosting No. 6 Miami the same night.