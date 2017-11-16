Pitt gets past UC Santa Barbara for first win

Jared Wilson-Frame got hot at just the right time, scoring five points in the final two minutes to lead Pittsburgh past UC-Santa Barbara 70-62 on Wednesday night at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Wilson-Frame finished with 14 points and hit a 3-pointer that gave the Panthers a 63-57 lead with 54 seconds to play.

Pittsburgh made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to secure its first win.

Jonathan Milligan added 14 points, and Ryan Luther had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pittsburgh (1-2), which bounced back from opening losses to Navy and Montana.

Leland King II scored 22 points to lead the Gauchos (1-1), who jumped out to an early lead.

UCSB freshman guard Max Heidegger, who hit eight 3-pointers in the Gauchos’ opening win over North Dakota State last week, started hot again against the Panthers. The freshman knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half, helping UCSB build a 38-32 lead at halftime.

The Gauchos hit eight 3-pointers in the first half.

Heidegger finished with 13 points.

Pittsburgh battled back in the second half and tied the score at 50 on a jumper from Parker Stewart with 10 minutes left. Stewart had 10 points off the bench and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

The Panthers will face rival Penn State on Monday in the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

UCSB travels to No. 16 Texas A&M on Friday.