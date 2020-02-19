Illinois upsets No. 9 Penn State

Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, including a clutch runner in the lane with 16.1 seconds left, to lift Illinois past No. 9 Penn State 62-56 on Tuesday at University Park, Pa.

Feb 18, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jamari Wheeler (5) dribbles the ball around the outside of Illinois Fighting Illini guard AndresÊFeliz (10) during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Dosunmu scored 16 points in the second half.

Kofi Cockburn added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak. It was their first road win over a team within the top 10 since 2012. Illinois also broke a six-game losing streak to Penn State.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (20-6, 10-5) with 13 points and nine rebounds while Izaiah Brockington added 10 points. The Nittany Lions had won eight in a row heading into this game.

When Dosunmu knocked down a jumper over Seth Lundy, the Illini advantage was 50-43 with 7:08 left.

Brockington dropped in a trey from the corner and the Nittany Lions cut the lead to 56-52 with 4:14 remaining.

Feliz converted a difficult shot from 12 feet but Stevens came back with a basket and Lundy made two free throws to get within 58-56 with 1:01 left.

The Illini shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Penn State struggled to 36.2 from the floor and 4 of 19 from behind the arc.

Earlier, Dosunmu split two free throws with 1:17 left in the first half to put Illinois ahead 28-26.

Penn State’s Mike Watkins was whistled for a technical foul with 1.8 seconds remaining, but Trent Frazier missed both free throws and Illinois went into the locker room with a 30-26 lead.

Dosunmu led all scorers on both teams with eight points.

The Nittany Lions missed eight of their nine treys yet stayed within four points because they only committed two turnovers in the first half.

Cockburn gathered an offensive rebound and dunked for a 36-31 advantage with 15:40 remaining. The Illini extended their lead to 40-32 with 14:36 to go.

Curtis Jones Jr. responded with a 3-pointer on Penn State’s next possession to close within five. Jones later scored a tough basket in the lane. Brockington hit a short jumper and the Penn State run moved to 9-0 as it led 41-40 with 10:56 left.

Illinois’ Andres Feliz scored to snap a five-minute drought and Dosunmu followed with a 3-pointer for a 45-41 advantage.

