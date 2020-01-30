Productive Stevens helps No. 24 Penn St. control Indiana

Lamar Stevens scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lift No. 24 Penn State past visiting Indiana 64-49 on Wednesday.

Jan 29, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

In the process, Stevens passed Joe Crispin and moved into third place on the school’s all-time scoring list. Stevens entered the game with 1,977 career points.

Curtis Jones added 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten). They’re 11-1 at home this season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (15-6, 5-5) with 14 points while Justin Smith added 13.

The Hoosiers had a four-game winning streak snapped in the series against Penn State.

Both teams struggled offensively through the first 12 minutes of the first half. Smith dropped in a shot in the lane and Indiana moved ahead 17-14 with 9:44 remaining in the first half.

Jones drove to the basket and converted a difficult layup as the Nittany Lions trailed by just one with 8:00 remaining.

The defensive battle continued for the remainder of the half as the score was tied at 28. Penn State’s Myles Dread tipped in a miss with 2.1 seconds left to tie the score.

Jackson-Davis paced the Hoosiers with 10 while Jones led the Nittany Lions with 10 in the half, as Indiana (1 for 6) and Penn State (2 for 9) scuffled from beyond the arc.

Seth Lundy and Dread hit consecutive treys for Penn State as it pulled ahead by seven, 39-32, with 14:27 left.

Indiana missed its next three shots with a turnover, and Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler grabbed an offensive rebound following a miss by Mike Watkins and scored for a 41-32 advantage.

Smith then responded with a deep 3-pointer to close within 41-35.

But the Hoosiers misfired on 12 of their first 14 shots through a stretch of more than 11 minutes and fell behind 48-35.

Indiana continued to be out of sync on offense and committed its 17th turnover as it trailed 54-39 with 5:06 remaining.

