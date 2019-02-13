Stevens, Penn State stun No. 6 Michigan

EditorsNote: rewords third graf; fixes “spread” in next-to-last graf

Feb 12, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Jordan Poole (2) celebrates with teammates during player introductions prior to their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Linsey Fagan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Stevens racked up 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as Penn State, the Big Ten’s last-place team, stunned No. 6 Michigan 75-69 on Tuesday at University Park, Pa.

Myles Dread contributed 17 points for the Nittany Lions (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten) while Rasir Bolton added 13.

Charles Matthews led Michigan (22-3, 11-3) with 24 points, and he grabbed six rebounds. Jordan Poole had 17 points, but no other Wolverines player reached double figures. Michigan coach John Beilein was ejected after the first half for arguing a no-call.

The Nittany Lions blindsided Michigan by jumping out to a 40-27 halftime lead. Shooting percentages were virtually the same, but the Nittany Lions attempted nine more shots thanks to six Wolverines turnovers and a 7-2 offensive rebounding advantage.

Stevens had a big first half with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Penn State finished the half with a 9-2 spurt, capped by a Bolton layup just before the buzzer. Beilein argued for an offensive foul call on the play and was assessed two technicals.

Bolton began the second half with three free throws, pushing the Nittany Lions’ advantage to 16.

The Wolverines clawed back and got the deficit into single digits on a Jon Teske three-point play with 12:34 left. Matthews capped off a 12-2 Michigan run with a bank shot to make it a five-point game.

The Nittany Lions got the lead up to nine on a Mike Watkins tip-in. When Watkins grabbed another offensive rebound and scored with 3:19 left, Penn State’s lead was 64-54.

It was still a 10-point lead when Michigan made a run in the final minute. Matthews scored two baskets, and Zavier Simpson drilled a 3-pointer to pull the Wolverines within 70-66.

Stevens then hit two free throws, and Bolton added another after a Simpson turnover. Poole drained a 3-pointer with 18 seconds to get it back to a four-point spread. Stevens split two free throws, and Poole missed a 3-point try, clinching Penn State’s upset.

The Wolverines won the teams’ first meeting 68-55 on Jan. 3.

—Field Level Media