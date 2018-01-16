Minnesota erupts in OT to win at Penn State

Minnesota responded from one its worst home losses in school history by winning its first road game in over two months.

Senior guard Nate Mason scored 25 points and junior forward Jordan Murphy had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help Minnesota earn a 95-84 overtime win at Penn State in a Monday Big 10 conference contest.

The Gophers (14-6, 3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and somewhat got the taste of an ugly home loss to Purdue on Saturday out of their mouths.

Minnesota’s 81-47 loss to Purdue was the second-worst home loss suffered by the Gophers in the history of fabled Williams Arena.

Penn State, which was coming off an overtime win at home over Nebraska on Friday, dropped to 13-7 and 3-4.

Minnesota held a 63-50 lead with 8:56 remaining in regulation, but Penn State stormed back and took a 71-70 lead with 57 seconds remaining on a basket by sophomore Mike Watkins.

Minnesota regained the lead at 72-71 with 39 seconds left on a layup by Murphy, and then Watkins missed a pair of free throws with 25 seconds remaining.

Following two made free throws by Minnesota senior center Bakary Konate that gave Minnesota a 74-71 lead with 9.8 seconds left, Penn State sophomore guard Tony Carr hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 2.1 seconds remaining and force overtime after a desperation heave by Minnesota missed badly before the buzzer sounded.

Minnesota took charge in overtime, grabbing an 85-76 lead with 2:43 remaining in overtime on back-to-back 3-pointers by freshman guard Jamir Harris.

Junior guard Dupree McBrayer added 24 points for Minnesota, which will next play at Maryland on Thursday.

Carr scored a game-high 33 points and Watkins had 20 points and 11 rebounds in defeat for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions will next play at Northwestern on Saturday.

--Field Level Media