Carr lifts Penn State over Nebraska in overtime

Tony Carr hit a go-ahead jumper with 2.7 seconds left in overtime, helping Penn State hold off Nebraska 76-74 Friday in Big Ten play in University Park, Pa.

Carr, who struggled shooting for much of the game, got hot in overtime, scoring nine of his 17 points in the extra session. Lamar Stevens had 26 points, and Mike Watkins had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten).

Nebraska’s Glynn Watson Jr. scored 21 points, including a step-back, mid-range jumper that tied the score 65-65 with just over a minute to play in regulation.

The Cornhuskers forced a shot-clock violation and a turnover on Penn State’s next two possessions, but couldn’t take advantage. Watson missed a 3-pointer on the Huskers’ final possession, and the game went to overtime tied 65-65.

Penn State led 33-24 at halftime and quickly pushed the lead to double-digits in the second half. Shep Garner knocked down an 3-pointer from the corner off of a behind-the-back pass from Carr to give the Nittany Lions a 42-26 lead two minutes into the second half.

Nebraska chipped away at the lead. Isaac Copeland and Watson hit 3-pointers during a 13-2 run that cut the Penn State lead to 61-59 with 3:28 left.

Copeland had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Huskers (12-7, 3-3 Big Ten).

Anton Gill knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing with 14 seconds left in overtime to tie the score. But Carr dribbled to the left elbow, before pulling up and hitting the winning jumper for the Nittany Lions.

Isaiah Roby added to 12 points off the bench for Nebraska, and Gill finished with 10 points.

The Cornhuskers’ reserves outscored Penn State’s bench 27-7, but couldn’t keep up with the Nittany Lions on the backboards and were outrebounded 48-36.

The Cornhuskers return home to host Illinois on Monday and Michigan on Thursday.

Penn State hosts Minnesota on Monday.

--Field Level Media