Penn State relies on hot shots to dominate Nebraska

Penn State’s Lamar Stevens scored 29 points and Rasir Bolton added 21 off the bench to lead the Nittany Lions to a 95-71 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday at State College, Pa.

Feb 19, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Jamari Wheeler added nine points, four rebounds and five assists, and Mike Watkins and Josh Reaves added 10 points each as the Nittany Lions (10-16, 3-12 Big Ten) dominated the Cornhuskers in all facets of the game.

James Palmer Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Huskers (15-12, 5-11), whose two-game winning streak was snapped. Isaiah Roby scored 17, going 8-for-10 from the field.

The Cornhuskers won the first meeting in January in Lincoln, 70-64, by holding Penn State to just 38.7 percent from the field. Stevens scored just 13 points on 6-for-20 shooting from the field.

On his home court, Stevens was a different player, connecting on 11 of 18 attempts and grabbing eight rebounds. He did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes.

Nebraska came into the game giving up just 62.9 points per game and allowing opponents to make just 40 percent of their field-goal attempts. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions made 56 percent (35 of 63) of their shots.

Penn State surpassed the 63-point plateau when Josh Reaves nailed a corner 3-pointer with 13:19 left in the game. Reaves later would reach the 1,000-point mark on a long 3, which gave Penn State a 90-62 lead.

One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country at 31.1 percent, Penn State made 11 of 22 from beyond the arc while the Cornhuskers struggled, making only 6 of 18 long-range jumpers.

The Nittany Lions took a 6-4 lead on a Stevens’ 3-point jumper at the 17:24 mark, igniting an 11-2 run, and Penn State never trailed.

Nebraska cut the deficit to 17-12, but then the Penn State offense took off, opening up a double-digit lead at 24-12 on a 3-point jumper by Bolton.

The lead grew to 18 on another Bolton 3 with just under five minutes left in the first half.

Penn State took a 44-25 lead at halftime on the strength of making 17 of their 34 (50 percent) field-goal attempts.

—Field Level Media