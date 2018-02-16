Carr scores 30 as Nittany Lions rout No. 8 Buckeyes

Sophomore guard Tony Carr poured in 30 points as Penn State rolled past No. 8 Ohio State 79-56 on Thursday in Big Ten play at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

Senior guard Shep Garner added 13 points, junior guard Josh Reaves had 12 and sophomore forward Mike Watkins contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (19-9, 9-6 Big Ten). Penn State built a 24-point halftime lead while cruising to its fourth straight victory and sixth in its past seven games.

Junior guard C.J. Jackson scored 13 points for the Buckeyes (22-6, 13-2), who fell into a first-place tie with Michigan State. Junior forward Keita Bates-Diop added 10 points.

The 30-point outing was the fourth of the season for Carr, who was 9-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Garner hit 4 of 7 from behind the arc as Penn State made 9 of 20 overall.

“He was awesome,” Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers said of Carr in a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network. “He had 30 points and we needed every point.”

Senior forward Jae‘Sean Tate scored just six points for the Buckeyes, who shot just 38.9 percent from the field and 2-of-15 from 3-point range while having a four-game winning streak snapped. Penn State shot 48.1 percent in finishing a two-game season sweep of Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions held the Buckeyes to 27.6 percent shooting in the first half while building a 45-21 advantage.

A dunk by Reaves capped an early 12-0 surge as Penn State took a 14-4 lead. The lead eventually reached 24-10 on two free throws by Carr with 9:32 left before the Buckeyes trimmed the deficit to nine on a dunk by Bates-Diop with 6:18 to play.

Penn State responded with a 13-2 burst and took a 38-18 lead on freshman guard Jamari Wheeler’s fast-break layup. Carr capped his stellar 16-point half by catching a length-of-the-court pass and drawing a foul while converting the layup and then making the free throw with 1.6 seconds remaining.

The Nittany Lions’ lead reached 30 points at 54-24 on Garner’s 3-pointer with 17:07 remaining in the game. The Buckeyes followed with an 18-4 run that Bates-Diop capped with a 3-pointer to cut their deficit to 16 with 10:37 to play.

Nearly three minutes later, Carr drained a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 20. Watkins’ jumper a short time later made it 69-46 with 4:02 remaining.

