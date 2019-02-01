Edwards, No. 17 Purdue push past Penn State in OT

EditorsNote: Update 3: Changes “an” to “a” in lead

Purdue playing an overtime game at Penn State is starting to become a biennial rite of winter.

Junior guard Carsen Edwards scored 38 points to lead the No. 17 Boilermakers to a 99-90 overtime win at Penn State on Thursday, the third straight meeting at University Park, Pa., in which the teams went to OT.

Purdue topped the Nittany Lions 74-70 in overtime on Feb. 21, 2017, and the Boilermakers prevailed 84-77 in overtime on Jan. 17, 2015.

On Thursday, Penn State rallied from a 17-point, first-half deficit and took its first lead of the game at 85-83 with 58 seconds left on a jumper by freshman Rasir Bolton. However, Purdue tied the game at 85-85 with 5.2 seconds remaining on a layup by Edwards.

In overtime, Purdue scored the first eight points in the first 2:02 and never looked back.

Edwards scored his points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field overall and 8-of-15 shooting from 3-point range. Senior guard Ryan Cline went 6 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 20 points for Purdue (15-6, 8-2 Big Ten).

Junior forward Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, and Bolton added 18 points in defeat for Penn State (7-14, 0-10).

The Boilermakers won their sixth game in a row while the Nittany Lions took their eighth consecutive loss.

Purdue looked as if it would turn the game into a rout in the first half, going on a 20-3 run to take a 31-14 lead with 10:41 left in the first half.

The Boilermakers held a 42-25 lead with 5:34 remaining the first half when Penn State mounted a surge before halftime.

Starting with a 9-0 run, the Nittany Lions outscored Purdue 19-8 over the final 5:34 of the first half to close within 50-44 at halftime.

Penn State continued its comeback in the second half, pulling within 53-51 with 17:22 to go in regulation.

Penn State cut Purdue’s lead to 67-66 with 8:11 left before Purdue answered with a 10-3 run to take a 77-69 lead with 5:45 remaining.

But Penn State rallied again, tying the game at 81-81 with 2:42 left on a deep 3-pointer by Myles Dread, who finished with 14 points.

