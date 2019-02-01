Edwards, No. 17 Purdue survive Penn State rally in OT

Purdue playing an overtime game at Penn State is starting to become an annual rite of winter.
Junior guard Carsen Edwards scored 38 points to lead the No. 17 Boilermakers to a 99-90 overtime win at Penn State on Thursday, the third straight year the teams have played an overtime game in University Park, Pa.
Penn State rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit and took its first lead of the game at 85-83 with 58 seconds left on a jumper by freshman Rasir Bolton, but Purdue tied the game at 85-85 with 5.2 seconds remaining on a layup by Edwards.
In overtime, Purdue scored the first eight points in the first 2:02 of the extra frame and never looked back.
Edwards scored his points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field overall and 8-of-15 shooting from 3-point range. Senior guard Ryan Cline went 6 of 7 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 20 points to flank Edwards for Purdue (15-6, 8-2, Big Ten).
Junior forward Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, and Bolton added 18 points in defeat for Penn State (7-14, 0-10).
Purdue looked like it was going to turn the game into a rout in the first half, going on a 20-3 run to take a 31-14 lead with 10:41 left in the first half.
The Boilermakers held a 42-25 lead with 5:34 remaining the first half when Penn State mounted a surge before halftime.
Starting with a 9-0 run, the Nittany Lions outscored Purdue 19-8 over the final 5:34 of the first half to close within 50-44 at halftime.
Penn State continued its comeback in the second half, pulling within two at 53-51 with 17:22 to go in the game.
Penn State cut Purdue’s lead to 67-66 with 8:11 left before Purdue answered with a 10-3 run to take a 77-69 lead with 5:45 remaining.
But Penn State rallied again, tying the game at 81-81 with 2:42 left on a deep 3-pointer by Myles Dread, who finished with 14 points.
