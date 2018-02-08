Penn State holds off Maryland in Big Ten battle

Lamar Stevens scored 25 points and Penn State kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive by running past visiting Maryland 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Tony Carr finished with 16 points and Josh Reaves added 14 for the Nittany Lions, who have won four of their past five games. Penn State (17-9, 7-6 Big Ten) shot 51.9 percent from the field.

Penn State won the rebound battle 27-23 and forced 14 turnovers.

Anthony Cowan led Maryland (16-10, 5-8) with 15 points. Kevin Huerter, Jared Nickens and Bruno Fernando scored 13 points apiece for the Terrapins, who fell to 1-6 on the road.

A 3-pointer by Nickens pulled Maryland to within 50-46 with 15:45 left in the game. The Nittany Lions, however, continued to make key plays and never relinquished the lead.

Carr made a deep 3-pointer that gave Penn State its first double-digit margin, 64-54, with 8:11 remaining. The Terps chipped away and a 3-pointer by Dion Wiley pulled them to within 65-61 with 4:45 left.

The Nittany Lions forced a couple of turnovers to retake control.

Carr hit a 3-pointer that provided a 70-61 lead. The Terrapins, though, would not go away and another shot by Nickens from beyond the arc cut the margin to 73-70 with 1:12 left.

However, Cowman missed a layup and the Nittany Lions closed out the game from the free-throw line.

The Terrapins were 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) from beyond the arc. Maryland beat Penn State 75-69 in College Park, Md., on Jan. 2.

Terrapins center Michal Cekovsky was inactive with a left heel injury. Maryland has been hampered by injuries and dressed eight players for the game.

The teams battled back and forth throughout the first half, which had six ties and six lead changes. The Nittany Lions finally got some separation and a dunk by Mike Watkins capped a 9-2 run that provided a 41-35 lead at the break.

The Terrapins trailed despite shooting 13 of 21 (61.9 percent) from the field.

--Field Level Media