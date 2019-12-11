Penn State hands No. 4 Maryland first loss of season

EditorsNote: rewords first three grafs

Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins each had 15 points and double-digit rebound totals to lift Penn State past No. 4 Maryland 76-69 on Tuesday in University Park, Pa.

Watkins added 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, Stevens pulled down 10 boards, and Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington contributed 14 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten). Penn State defeated a top-five team for the first time since a victory over then-No. 4 Iowa in February 2016.

Anthony Cowan Jr. led Maryland (10-1, 1-1) with 16 points while Eric Ayala added 15 and Aaron Wiggins had 13. Jalen Smith had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. The Terrapins committed 20 turnovers that led to 22 points for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State used an 11-0 run to jump out to a 20-10 lead less than nine minutes into the first half, a run highlighted by a difficult basket in the lane by Brockington. Maryland, which averages 11.4 turnovers per game, had already committed eight by the time the Nittany Lions’ surge ended.

Cowan knocked down a 3-pointer, his first basket of the game, with 5:35 remaining to pull the Terrapins within 27-22.

Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the first-half buzzer for a 40-30 Penn State lead at the break. Myles Dread led Penn State with 10 points at halftime while Ayala paced Maryland with 11.

Darryl Morsell drained a deep trey from the top of the key and Maryland cut the deficit to 52-47 with 11:54 left. On the Terps’ next possession, Cowan hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 52-50.

But Watkins threw down a dunk, Jones hit a layup and Brockington stole the ball at midcourt and added a dunk as Penn State pushed the margin to 58-50 with 7:48 remaining.

The Terrapins scored the next five points, and the deficit was 58-55.

Brockington then responded with a 3-pointer from the corner just before the shot clock expired and Jones added a driving layup for a 63-55 lead with 4:13 left.

After the Terrapins got within 65-59, Stevens came back with a turnaround jumper to extend the Penn State lead back to eight with 2:49 left. Maryland missed eight straight shots as the Nittany Lions maintained the eight-point advantage.

