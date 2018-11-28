Late miscues cost No. 13 Virginia Tech in loss to Penn State

Backup freshman guards Myreon Jones and Rasir Bolton had 18 and 11 points off the bench, respectively, to lead Penn State to a 63-62 win over No. 13 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night at University Park, Pa., in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.

Penn State standout Lamar Stevens was held to just 14 points, but the Nittany Lions benefited from a flurry of miscues by Virginia Tech down the stretch to move to 4-2 on the season.

After getting the ball back with 28 seconds left on a Jones turnover, Virginia Tech (5-1) squandered a chance at the final shot when Justin Robinson whiffed on an NBA-range 3-pointer with 12 seconds left. Ahmed Hill corralled the rebound, only to put up a wild miss that was rebounded by Penn State freshman Myles Dread.

The Hokies again got the ball back on a Hill rebound after Dread missed a free throw, but Hill threw the ball away, and the Nittany Lions staved off a comeback.

The Hokies also had turnovers on back-to-back possessions down three with under three minutes left.

Robinson had 19 points to lead the Hokies, and Ty Outlaw added 16 points off the bench.

Jones, who came into the game with 14 total points in five games, started the contest 6 of 6 from the field to keep the Nittany Lions competitive in the first half.

Virginia Tech got off to a hot start, taking a 21-13 lead on the strength of 5-of-6 3-point shooting to start the game. But Penn State rallied with a 10-0 run and kept it close for the rest of the first half, going into the locker room trailing 37-35.

The game marked the return of Penn State’s Mike Watkins, who was out for the start of the season with what were deemed mental-health issues. Watkins had two points but added seven rebounds.

The Hokies return home on Saturday to face the visiting Central Connecticut Blue Devils, while the Nittany Lions travel to Maryland to face the 24th-ranked Terrapins.

—Field Level Media