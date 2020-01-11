Potter propels Wisconsin past No. 20 Penn State

Micah Potter scored a career-high 24 points to go along with 13 rebounds to lead visiting Wisconsin to a 58-49 victory over No. 20 Penn State on Saturday in State College, Pa.

Brad Davison collected 11 points and 13 rebounds and Kobe King added 10 points for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who have won 13 in a row over Penn State.

Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who had their home winning streak snapped at 13 games.

Stevens did extend his double-figure scoring streak to 30 straight games. Izaiah Brockington contributed 15 points for Penn State.

Both teams started extremely slow with the game scoreless at the first television timeout.

Penn State missed its first 12 shots and fell behind 10-0 as Potter scored the first 10 for Wisconsin.

Stevens finally connected on a three-point play to get the Nittany Lions on the scoreboard with 11:24 remaining in the first half.

Potter drained a deep 3-pointer from the wing to give the Badgers a 21-11 lead with 6:15 left before halftime.

After Jamari Wheeler knocked down his second trey as Penn State closed within six points, Potter responded with a 3-pointer and Davison converted a difficult layup to put Wisconsin ahead 28-17.

The Badgers held a 31-22 advantage at halftime thanks in large part to Potter’s 18 points.

Penn State shot just 8 of 29 in the first half.

Wisconsin opened the second half with some suffocating defense and led 37-25 with 15:56 remaining.

When Stevens finished off a three-point play, the Nittany Lions cut the lead to 39-33 with 12:42 to go.

King dropped in a turnaround jumper and Davison hit a 3-pointer as the Badgers responded and took a 50-39 lead with 6:25 left.

Penn State scored consecutive baskets and closed back within seven.

Then after Brockington made 1 of 2 free throws with 2:03 left, the Nittany Lions trailed 56-49.

Trevor Anderson scored the first basket of the game and Wisconsin led 58-49.

