No. 5 Gonzaga downs Portland, 89-66

Rui Hachimura had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead seven Gonzaga scorers in double figures as the fifth-ranked Bulldogs cruised to an 89-66 win over host Portland.

The Bulldogs (18-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference) increased their winning streak to nine games while Portland (7-13, 0-5) has lost five straight. Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who is 38-2 against Portland in his career, has coached the Bulldogs to 22 wins in their last 23 games at the Chiles Center.

Gonzaga has won 26 consecutive road games in the WCC. The Bulldogs’ last loss to a conference opponent on the road was at Saint Mary’s 70-67 on Jan. 21, 2016.

Zach Norvell Jr. finished with 14 points for Gonzaga despite shooting 4 of 17 from the field. Josh Perkins, Brandon Clarke and Corey Kispert each had 11 points, and Geno Crandall and Killian Tillie contributed 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Marcus Shaver Jr. led Portland with 18 points. JoJo Walker had 11 points and seven assists, and Jacob Tryon added 10 points.

Gonzaga built a 41-26 lead by halftime despite shooting 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) from 3-point range in the half.

Hachimura made up for that with production inside, making 5 of 9 from the field for 11 points. Norvell also kept things under control in the paint, preventing Portland from second-chance points with five rebounds, all on the defensive end.

Portland was also cold from beyond the arc to start the game, making only 2 of 11 (18.2 percent) by halftime. And the Pilots managed only one offensive rebound at that time.

Gonzaga outscored Portland 23-1 in second-chance points in the game.

The Bulldogs took control of the game, outscoring Portland 11-2 in one stretch, to take a 33-17 lead with 5:53 left before halftime. The closest the Pilots got in the second half was 12 points.

After Portland cut the lead to 72-58 with 5:03 remaining, Gonzaga left no doubt with a 9-3 run that included four different players (Crandall, Tillie, Perkins and Norvell) scoring in the stretch.

