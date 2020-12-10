Pepperdine never trails in knocking off Cal

Kessler Edwards and Jan Zidek bombed in four 3-pointers apiece and combined for 40 points Wednesday night, lifting host Pepperdine to a 74-62 victory over California in a nonconference men’s basketball game in Malibu, Calif.

Edwards hit nine of his 13 shots and four of his six 3-point attempts en route to a team-high 26 points as the Waves (3-2) outscored the Bears (2-4) 36-15 from beyond the arc to beat their California rival for the first time in four all-time meetings.

Matt Bradley led all scorers with 27 points for Cal, which opened a two-game Southern California swing with a Pacific-12 Conference loss at UCLA on Sunday.

Pepperdine, whose two losses this season have come against UCLA in overtime and San Diego State, wasted no time taking command of the game, running up an 11-3 lead in the first four minutes. Kessler and Kene Chukwuka nailed 3-pointers in the burst.

Cal got as close as three on two occasions, but Andre Ball, Kessler and Zidek connected from long range in a 15-4 flurry late in the half that led to a 44-30 lead at the intermission.

The Bears got no closer than 10 in the second half.

Zidek finished with 14 points off the bench, making five of his seven shots and four of his five 3-pointers. Pepperdine finished 12-for-26 (46.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

Ball also scored in double figures for Pepperdine with 12 points, while Colbey Ross nearly recorded a double-double with a game-high 11 assists to complement nine points.

Ross had entered the game as the Waves’ leading scorer at 20.5 points per game.

Cal shot just 5-for-24 (20.8 percent) on 3-pointers, with Bradley misfiring on five of his seven attempts.

Grant Anticevich had 21 points to back Bradley for the Bears, who shot just 39.6 overall from the field, far below Pepperdine’s 50.9 percent.

Anticevich also shared game-high rebound honors with the Waves’ Edwards with eight.

