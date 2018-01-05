No. 19 Gonzaga pounds Pepperdine

Sophomore forward Killian Tillie scored 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and No. 19 Gonzaga defeated Pepperdine for the 34th consecutive time, earning an 89-59 victory on Thursday in West Coast Conference play at Malibu, Calif.

Senior forward Johnathan Williams added 13 points and sophomore forward Rui Hachimura scored 12 for the Bulldogs, who have won 16 consecutive road games in the series. Tillie also collected eight rebounds as Gonzaga held a 39-29 edge on the boards.

The Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 WCC) are 38-2 against the Waves in Mark Few’s 19 seasons as head coach.

Junior guard Eric Cooper Jr. scored 19 points and freshman guard Colbey Ross added 12 for Pepperdine, which lost its sixth consecutive contest.

The Waves (3-12, 0-3) shot just four free throws, making one. Gonzaga was 10 of 16 from the foul line.

Tillie hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half while scoring 12 points as the Bulldogs took a 41-23 lead into the break.

Pepperdine scored seven of the game’s first 10 points and later held a 9-7 advantage on freshman guard Trae Berhow’s jumper.

However, the Waves went the next 6:55 without scoring, and Gonzaga seized control with 15 consecutive points. Tillie hit two 3-pointers to start the run, and Hachimura scored the next nine points to make it 22-9.

Pepperdine crept within nine before the Bulldogs went on a 9-2 surge with Williams scoring the final five to push the margin to 33-17.

Freshman forward Corey Kispert converted a three-point play with one second left to give Gonzaga an 18-point halftime advantage.

Tillie connected on back-to-back shots to start the second half as the Bulldogs added to their lead. His layup capped an 8-0 run to make it 53-28 with 15:10 remaining, and Tillie later converted a layup to push the margin to 30 for the first time -- 71-41 with 9:01 left.

Gonzaga’s lead topped out at 32 points.

The Bulldogs shot 53.8 percent from the floor to 44.8 percent for the Waves.

--Field Level Media