Cartwright leads Providence past Butler

Kyron Cartwright delivered a double-double of 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 11 assists to lead Providence to a 70-60 victory over Butler in Big East action in Providence, R.I., on Monday.

“When he is playing at that level, Kyron is one of the best in the country,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told Fox Sports after the game.

Jalen Lindsey scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Rodney Bullock added 12 points for the Friars (13-6, 4-2 Big East). Providence shot 72.7 percent from the field in the second half.

Kamar Baldwin was high for Butler (13-7, 3-4) with 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting. No else reached double figures. Kelan Martin, the Bulldogs’ top scorer at 20.2 points entering the game, had just six points on 3-of-14 shooting. Butler’s Paul Jorgensen was held to five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

The Friars shot 50 percent for the game while the Bulldogs shot 34.9 percent. Butler was 10-of-16 from the foul line while Providence was 13-of-17.

Butler took a 29-25 lead at halftime, but Providence quickly erased that edge. With Butler leading 31-28 early in the second half, the Friars went on a 10-0 run, including seven points by Cartwright, to take a 38-31 edge with 16:30 to go.

The Friars expanded the lead to 50-38 lead on Bullock’s dunk with 10:38 remaining. The Bulldogs used a 9-2 run to slice the deficit to 52-47.

With 2:45 left, the Bulldogs’ Tyler Wideman hit two free throws to cut the lead to 57-53. Providence’s Alpha Diallo answered with a 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs shot slightly better (37.5 percent) than the Friars (33.3 percent) in the first half.

Butler used a 9-0 run to take a 22-11 lead with 8:23 to go in the first half

After the Friars missed seven shots in a row, Lindsey hit two consecutive 3-pointers to trim Butler’s lead to 29-25. The Bulldogs hit only one of its last eight shots in the half.

Providence leads the all-time series with Butler 8-2, and all the meetings have come since the Bulldogs joined the Big East with 2013-14 season.

--Field Level Media