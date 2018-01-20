Diallo scores 21 as Providence defeats Creighton

All of the good done by Creighton’s upset victory over Seton Hall may have been undone by Providence on Saturday.

After the Bluejays beat the 19th-ranked Pirates 80-63 on Wednesday, Creighton fell short against the unranked Friars 85-71 in Big East play at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Creighton (15-5, 5-3 Big East) topped the list of teams receiving votes outside the latest AP Top 25 Poll with 56 points.

Alpha Diallo paced the Friars with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Kyron Cartwright had 20 points and seven assists to power Providence (14-6, 5-2) to its fourth consecutive victory.

Friars leading scorer Rodney Bullock finished with 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Marcus Foster scored a game-high 22 points, Khyri Thomas had 15 and Toby Hegner added 11 for the Bluejays, who had won five of six coming in.

Isaiah Jackson’s layup with 7:33 remaining helped Providence match its largest lead to that point at 67-56. Creighton pulled within 69-65 on Ronnie Harrell Jr.’s 3-pointer with 4:04 to go before the Friars restored a 10-point lead going into the final minute.

Providence was up 36-33 at halftime after leading by as many as 11 in the first period.

Bullock’s 3-pointer with 12:04 to play in the period capped a game-opening 18-7 run for the Friars. Creighton used an 18-7 surge of its own to tie the score at 25 with 4:08 left before the break on a pair of Mitchell Ballock free throws.

Foster, who eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau with 25 points on Wednesday, passed Anthony Tolliver and Gregory Echenique to move into 38th place on the Bluejays’ all-time scoring list with his 3 at 7:59 of the first.

Providence travels to face top-ranked Villanova and Creighton visits St. John’s on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media