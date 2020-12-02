Providence survives wild finish in win over Davidson

Providence’s Nate Watson scored 22 points and the Friars survived a wild finish to outlast Davidson 63-62 on Tuesday in a consolation bracket semifinal game in the Camping World Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.

The Friars will play either UNLV or Alabama in the tournament’s consolation finals on Wednesday while Davidson will face the loser of the other consolation semifinal in the seventh-place game.

Providence built a 19-point advantage in the first half before the Wildcats sliced that lead to three points at intermission. Davidson got to within a point on five separate occasions in the second half, the last coming on a driving layup by Kellan Grady with 33 seconds to play.

The Friars’ Jared Bynum missed the first of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 17 seconds to play, and Davidson rebounded with a chance to win. But Hyunjung Lee missed a layup with 3 seconds left, Providence’s A.J. Reeves grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 1 second left.

Reeves also missed the front end of the one-and-one, giving the Wildcats a final chance, but -- after a timeout from both teams -- Davidson’s last-second 3-pointer was off the mark.

Bynum added 14 points for the Friars (2-1), while David Duke hit for 15 for Providence.

Lee and Grady scored 17 points each for Davidson (1-2), which has lost its two games in this tournament by combined three points.

The Friars, coming off an uncharacteristically undisciplined 79-58 loss to Indiana in the quarterfinals, played more to their norm in the first half, roaring out of the gate to a 27-8 lead after a jumper by Bynum at the 8:23 mark.

But Davidson found its stride, ending the half on 23-8 run on the strength of eight offensive rebounds in the half, and pulled to within 34-31 at halftime.

Watson led all scorers with 10 points in the half while Lee hit for nine over the first 20 minutes to pace Davidson. Providence enjoyed a 46 percent to 40 percent advantage in shooting in the half while the Wildcats earned a 19-14 edge on the glass.

