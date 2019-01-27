Diallo scores 20, leads Providence past DePaul

Junior guard Alpha Diallo recorded 20 points and nine rebounds to help Providence post a 70-67 victory over visiting DePaul in Big East play on Sunday.

Sophomore center Nate Watson added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Friars (13-7, 3-4 Big East). Junior guard Drew Edwards scored 13 points and freshman guard A.J. Reeves added 11 in his return after missing nine straight games due to a foot injury.

Sophomore forward Paul Reed registered 20 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (11-8, 3-5). Senior forward Femi Olujobi added 14 points, sophomore guard Devin Gage scored 11 and senior guard Max Strus had 10.

DePaul led for just 37 seconds but had opportunities to force the game into overtime. But Friars coach Ed Cooley called for fouls to sabotage those chances.

Providence put Gage on the line with 7.5 seconds left and he made two free throws to pull the Blue Demons within 66-65. Diallo hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to push the Providence margin back to three.

Diallo fouled Gage with 5.4 seconds left before the Blue Demons could get downcourt to set up for a tying 3-point attempt. Gage hit both free throws to again make it a one-point margin.

Edwards knocked down two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to make the score 70-67, and then he intercepted DePaul’s downcourt in-bounds pass to seal the win.

Diallo hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts. The Friars were 22 of 26 from the line, which helped to overcome 38.6 percent shooting from the field, including 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

DePaul shot 42.6 percent from the field and was 5 of 19 from 3-point range.

Olujobi scored the first six points of the second half on a three-point play and a 3-pointer to knot the score at 33 with 19:09 remaining.

Providence responded with a 12-4 push to hold an eight-point lead after a basket by sophomore guard Makai Ashton-Langford with 13:06 to play.

DePaul whittled away at its deficit to pull within 59-57 with 4:32 left on a jumper by Gage.

The Friars increased their lead to 64-57 on a basket by Watson with 3:19 left.

But the Blue Demons pulled within 66-63 when Strus was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer with 1:41 left and knocked down all three free throws.

Diallo scored 12 first-half points as the Friars held a 33-27 lead at the break.

—Field Level Media