Providence routs DePaul in finale for sixth straight win

A.J. Reeves scored 19 points and Nate Watson had 18 points and eight rebounds as host Providence closed the Big East regular season with its sixth straight win, a 93-55 rout of DePaul, on Saturday night.

The Friars led by as many as 45 points in the second half and never trailed. Providence missed a layup on its opening possession but was plenty efficient after that, shooting 48.4 percent (31-for-64).

Alpha Diallo had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Friars while David Duke (16 points) and Luwane Pipkins (12) also finished in double figures.

Providence cruised to a 55-25 halftime lead behind 51.5 percent shooting, including 53.3 percent (8-for-15) accuracy from long range.

Reeves (17 points) and Pipkins (12) had double figures at the break, with Reeves leading the charge from downtown, making 4 of 6 attempts.

Charlie Moore paced the Blue Demons with 14 points, while Nick Ongenda chipped in 10. Moore also dished out six assists.

DePaul shot just 10-for-33 (30.3 percent) in the first 20 minutes, getting a team-high seven points from Jalen Coleman-Lands and no more than five points from anyone else.

The Blue Demons trailed 34-19 with 6:03 to go before halftime, but the Friars pulled away with an 11-0 run over the next 3:28.

Providence surged to victories in eight of its final 10 games to finish in fourth place in the Big East and have clinched a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

After rolling through the nonconference season at 12-1, the Blue Demons dropped each of their first four Big East games by a combined 16 points.

Although many results weren’t so close after that, the Blue Demons’ league struggles continued just the same, winning just three of 18 Big East games en route to falling below .500 overall.

