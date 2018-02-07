Providence continues Georgetown dominance with comeback win

Jalen Lindsey had 17 points, Isaiah Jackson scored 16 and Providence extended its winning streak to seven games over Georgetown with a 73-69 victory Tuesday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Alpha Diallo and Kalif Young had 11 points apiece for the Friars, who have won two straight and are in solid position to make the NCAA tournament. Providence (16-8, 7-4 Big East) finished the game on a 9-0 run to seal the win.

Jessie Govan tied a career high with 27 points for the Hoyas, who finished with 16 turnovers. Georgetown (13-10, 3-9) has lost three straight games.

After the Friars forced a turnover, Diallo tied the game at 69 with 29.7 seconds left. Govan then fouled Kyron Cartwright, who made the ensuing free throws that gave the Friars a 71-69 with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Lindsey closed out the game with two more free throws.

Providence forward Rodney Bullock, who averages a team-high 15.5 points per game, went just 2-of-8 from the field and scored four points.

Lindsey was fouled by Jamorko Pickett attempting a 3-pointer and made all of his free throws to give the Friars a 46-42 lead early in the second half. The Hoyas tied the game, 49-49, on a jumper by Govan with 14:16 remaining.

Both teams picked up the intensity on defense, which led to a series of turnovers and missed shots. Marcus Derrickson was called for his fourth foul on Jackson, who made both free throws and gave the Friars a 57-56 lead with 7:53 remaining.

Georgetown’s Jahvon Blair and Lindsey then traded 3-pointers to keep the game tight. Govan continued to come up big. and his layup gave the Hoyas some breathing room, 65-62, with 4:11 left.

Derrickson then fouled out with nine points and nine rebounds. The Friars took advantage, and a 3-pointer by Jackson pulled them to within 69-67 with 1:17 remaining that set up the late, game-winning free throws.

The Friars have used nine different starting lineups through the first 24 games because of injuries.

--Field Level Media