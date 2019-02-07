Balanced Hoyas topple Friars

All five Georgetown starters scored in double figures as the Hoyas rolled past host Providence 76-67 in Big East Conference play Wednesday night.

Feb 6, 2019; Providence, RI, USA; Providence College Friars forward Kalif Young (13) blocks Georegtown Hoyas forward Trey Mourning (33) during the first half at Dunkin Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Josh LeBlanc scored 17 points, Jessie Govan and Mac McClung added 13 points apiece, Jamorko Pickett had 12 and James Akinjo 10 for the Hoyas (15-8, 5-5). Georgetown went on a late run in the first half to take a 34-27 lead into the break, and they never led by fewer than four in the second half.

The road win was Georgetown’s third in Big East play. The Hoyas earlier won at Butler and St. John’s.

Alpha Diallo had a game-high 22 points for the Friars (13-10, 3-7), who had won their past five home games against Georgetown.

Providence also had won its two most recent Big East home games, against Seton Hall and DePaul.

The Hoyas scored the final 11 points of the first half to grab a seven-point lead at the break. Govan’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer capped the late flurry that began with 3:05 remaining in the period.

Providence hung within 47-43 on a 3-pointer by Diallo with 12:56 left, but Georgetown gradually pulled away, going up 64-52 on a 3-pointer by Pickett with 5:40 left before coasting home.

The Hoyas outshot the Friars 44.1 percent to 37.3 overall and 38.9 percent to 18.2 percent on 3-pointers.

All of Pickett’s scoring came on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc, as Georgetown outscored Providence 21-12 on 3-pointers.

LeBlanc completed a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds for the Hoyas, while Akinjo also contributed a game-high eight assists.

Diallo hit eight of his 18 shots en route to his 10th 20-plus-point effort of the season. He also led the Friars with six rebounds.

Georgetown’s seven-point halftime lead was its second of the first 20 minutes. The Hoyas had opened the game on an 11-4 run, with Pickett contributing the first of his 3-pointers.

Providence rallied to go up by as many as four in a half that featured three ties and six lead changes.

