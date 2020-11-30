Indiana locks up Providence early in Maui Invitational win

Junior Race Thompson posted his first career double-double with a career-high 22 points and 13 rebounds, lifting Indiana to a 79-58 win over Providence at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.

Aljami Durham added 19 points for the Hoosiers (2-0), who more than held their own in a physical challenge. Indiana outrebounded the Friars 42-33 and limited Providence to 37.3 percent shooting from the floor, while also outscoring Providence 36-26 in the paint.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points for Indiana, while point guard Rob Phinisee had 11 points and five assists.

Nate Watson and David Duke led Providence (1-1) with 12 points apiece. Duke struggled finding his shot, going just 3 of 12 from the floor. As a team, Providence was just 3 of 17 (17.6 percent) from 3-point range.

Thompson scored 11 points in the first half, helping the Hoosiers jump to a 37-24 halftime lead.

Thompson made his first four attempts from the floor on a variety of inside baskets and mid-range jumpers. An inside jumper from Thompson gave the Hoosiers an early 15-5 lead, then a driving layup from Phinisee extended Indiana’s lead to 25-11.

Indiana led by as many at 17 points in the first half, going up 35-18 on a pair of free throws from Trey Galloway. But Providence answered with a 6-0 run, getting back-to-back driving baskets from A.J. Reeves and Jared Bynum to cut IU’s lead to 35-24 with 59 seconds left in the half. Duke then fouled Indiana’s Durham with three seconds remaining, and Durham made a pair of free throws to put the Hoosiers up 37-34.

Providence missed opportunities to cut into Indiana’s lead at the free-throw line, going 6 of 11 in the first half. Duke was held to just 2 first-half points.

The Hoosiers will move to face No. 17 Texas on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket semifinal. Texas beat Davidson 78-76 earlier Tuesday afternoon. Providence and Davidson will match up in the loser’s bracket.

