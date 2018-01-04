Howard scores record 52 as Marquette tops Providence

Markus Howard made history Wednesday night, tying a personal record with 11 3-pointers and finishing with a program-record 52 points in Marquette’s 95-90 overtime victory over Providence.

Howard had gone 6-for-23 in his previous three games and had just 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting -- including 2-of-6 from distance -- in the first half but he knocked down seven 3s after the break and scored 32 on 11-of-16 shooting in the second half, with 10 more in the overtime period.

The Golden Eagles also got 16 from Andrew Rowsey while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 13-of-26 from distance.

Providence was playing shorthanded with leading scorer Rodney Bullock (16.9 points per game) unavailable because of the flu. Isaiah Jackson moved into Bullock’s spot in the starting lineup and finished with 19 points while Kyron Cartwright led the Friars with 29 on 8-of-15 shooting.

Down 38-37 at halftime, Marquette opened the second half with a 10-2 run to go up 47-40 with 17:31 to play and after the Friars rallied to tie it at 52, Howard’s 3 from top of the key put the Golden Eagles back in front. He followed with another from distance on Marquette’s next possession and the Golden Eagles would eventually stretch their lead to eight.

But Providence wasn’t finished. Marquette went cold and the Friars ripped off a 16-2 run to go up 75-69 on Jackson’s layup with 2:27 remaining.

Then it was the Friars’ turn to cool off and Marquette came to life, using a 10-4 run, including six in a row, to tie the game at 79 when Howard converted a three-point play with 24 seconds left.

Rowsey’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was short.

Howard opened the extra session with another 3-pointer and Rowsey connected less than a minute later, pushing the Golden Eagles to a four-point lead.

The Friars got as close as two, but couldn’t overtake Marquette.

--By Field Level Media