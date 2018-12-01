Reeves leads Providence past Rhode Island

The start of December brought Providence the present of a win over its in-state rival.

Freshman A.J. Reeves scored 15 points to lead Providence to a 59-50 win over Rhode Island on Saturday in a nonconference contest.

Providence started to assert itself late in the first half, ending it on a 9-2 run over the final 2:41 to take a 39-27 lead at halftime.

The Friars looked like they were poised to turn the game into a blowout when they took a 42-27 lead in the first minute of the second half, but Rhode Island pushed back.

The Rams chipped away at the deficit and narrowed the Providence lead to seven at 44-37 with 12:35 left following a 10-2 run. But Providence wouldn’t be further threatened after that point.

The Friars built their lead back up to 12 at 53-41 with 7:37 remaining, and the Rams couldn’t climb back within single digits until they cut the Providence lead to 58-50 with 34 seconds remaining.

Neither team shot the ball well during the game.

Providence shot 36 percent from the field overall, went 5 of 13 from 3-point range and even struggled from the free-throw line, going 60 percent for the game (18 of 30). But that performance was lighting it up compared to Rhode Island’s shooting.

The Rams went 29.8 percent from the field overall (17 of 57), shot 2 of 18 from 3-point range and were even worse at the free-throw line than Providence, going 53.8 percent from the line (14 of 26).

Senior guard Isaiah Jackson had 13 points and nine rebounds, and sophomore center Nate Watson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Providence, which won its third straight.

Junior Cyril Langevine had 18 points and 12 rebounds and junior guard Jeff Dowtin added 12 points in the loss for Rhode Island.

