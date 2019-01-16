Duke scores 18, leads Providence over Seton Hall

Freshman David Duke scored a game-high 18 points as Providence snapped a three-game losing streak to claim its first Big East victory of the season, 72-63 over visiting Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

Duke made all three of his attempts from 3-point range for the Friars (11-6, 1-3 in Big East), who shot 41.4 percent, but scored 23 points off the Pirates’ 22 turnovers and held a 12-4 advantage on second-chance points. Providence, which trailed by eight in the first half, avoided a third consecutive home defeat while also ending a three-game slide against Seton Hall (12-6, 3-3 in Big East).

“I’m really happy for our players because I thought we played really hard,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “I thought our team played with some desperation.”

Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who entered as the Big East’s second-leading scorer averaging 22.6 points, finished with 12 and shot 4 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. The turnover count, meanwhile, was a season high for the Pirates, who have dropped two in a row and three of four following a seven-game winning streak.

Duke, who came in averaging 7.0 points and shooting 31.4 percent from beyond the arc this season, provided a much-needed lift for the Friars, who shot 30.0 percent (21 of 70) from distance in their previous three games. That included a 96-90 double-overtime loss at Georgetown last weekend.

The Providence native has needed to help pick up some of the slack while fellow freshman A.J. Reeves (14.2 points per game, 45.3 percent 3-point shooting) remains out with a foot injury. Friars leading scorer Alpha Diallo, who also is the Big East’s top rebounder, added 15 points, eight boards and five assists.

Quincy McKnight led Seton Hall with 16 points.

The Pirates will try to avoid a season-high third consecutive defeat Saturday night at home against DePaul. Providence, meanwhile, will visit No. 15 Marquette on Sunday.

—Field Level Media