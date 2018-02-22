Seton Hall picks up where it left off, downs Providence

It took Seton Hall two days to beat Providence, but it was well worth the wait.

Khadeen Carrington scored 25 points and Myles Powell added 20 to help the Pirates beat the Friars 89-77 in a game that began Wednesday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and ended Thursday afternoon at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I.

The game was suspended Wednesday with 13:03 left in the second half and Seton Hall up 56-47 after condensation on the Dunkin’ Donuts Center floor made the court unplayable. The arena also serves as the home of the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

The game was moved to nearby Alumni Hall and restarted at noon ET Thursday.

Angel Delgado finished with 14 points and 11 boards and Ismael Sanogo had 11 and eight for Seton Hall (19-9, 8-7 Big East), which won its second straight game after its season-worst, four-game losing streak.

Kyron Cartwright had 25 points with six assists for Providence (17-11, 8-7). Rodney Bullock scored 13 points and Alpha Diallo totaled 10 and eight boards as the Friars were defeated for the fifth time in eight games.

The contest had NCAA Tournament implications for both teams. The Pirates are a projected No. 9 seed and the Friars are a No. 10 seed in the latest NCAA tourney projections from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Taking advantage of an extra night’s rest, Providence trimmed its deficit to one point on Thursday after Cartwright’s 3-pointer capped an 11-3 run to make it 59-58 with 8:50 remaining.

A quick 9-1 surge put the Pirates up 68-59 with 6:43 on the clock, and the Friars couldn’t get any closer than six after that.

On Wednesday, the wet conditions resulted in multiple players slipping, including Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez who exited with an ankle injury. Two more Pirates players slipped in the second half, leading coach Kevin Willard to call for the suspension.

Providence led by as many as five in Wednesday’s first half before Seton Hall closed out the period on a 17-12 run to pull ahead 39-34 at halftime.

Powell’s layup with 13:37 on the clock gave the Pirates their biggest lead of the day at 56-44 before Diallo’s 3-pointer cut the Friars’ deficit to nine 20 seconds later. The game was stopped 14 seconds after that.

Providence lost 73-57 at Seton Hall in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 31.

--Field Level Media