Duke, Diallo power Providence past St. Peter's

David Duke scored 17 points and Alpha Diallo added 15 as Providence rebounded from its first loss of the season and rolled to a 68-47 nonconference victory Saturday over visiting Saint Peter’s.

Diallo, who was named to the John Wooden Award watchlist, went 7 of 13 from the field as the Friars (3-1) were in complete control after a loss at Northwestern on Wednesday. The senior guard finished with nine rebounds, marking the first time this season that he did not reach double digits.

Matthew Lee scored 10 points while Majur Majak and Fouseeyni Drame each grabbed seven rebounds as the Peacocks (0-2) fell in their first road game of the season.

Saint Peter’s scored the first basket of the game on a Quinn Taylor jumper before Providence went on a 9-0 run over the next four minutes and were never threatened again. Taylor finished with six points.

Providence’s dominance extended to all areas of the court. The Friars scored 15 of their first 21 points off turnovers in the opening 12 minutes, while Saint Peter’s had no points off turnovers to that point. Providence finished with a 29-11 advantage in that department.

The Friars forced the Peacocks into 24 turnovers, led 34-20 on points in the paint and held a 17-7 advantage in assists. Saint Peters did manage to have a 36-34 rebounding advantage.

Providence shot 57.1 percent (16 of 28) from the field in the first half and finished at 44.4 percent for the game after a sloppy second half. The Friars held Saint Peter’s to 31.3 percent in the game.

Providence freshman forward Greg Gantt, who has averaged 6.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds, was not available as he tended to a personal matter. Center Nate Watson (knee) and guard A.J. Reeves (back spasms) also were not available.

The Friars used just eight players in the victory. Providence forward Jimmy Nichols Jr. scored seven points in his first start of the season.

