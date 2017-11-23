Providence edges Belmont on buzzer-beater

Kyron Cartwright hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Providence a 66-65 nonconference victory over visiting Belmont that ended the Bruins’ four-game winning streak.

Cartwright’s shot capped a wild final few seconds that saw the Bruins take an 65-63 lead when Austin Luke hit Dylan Windler for a back-door layup with 3.7 seconds left.

Cartwright then took the inbounds pass and made it down to the top of the arc before letting the ball go from directly in front of the basket. The shot was reviewed, but it was off in plenty of time to give the Friars (4-1) their third straight win.

It was the 20th lead change in a game neither team led by more than five points.

The game completed the four-game 2K Classic runs for both teams -- Providence beating Washington and Saint Louis at Madison Square Garden to win the Classic, and Belmont defeating Vanderbilt and Middle Tennessee State in the sub-regional in Nashville.

Cartwright led the Friars with 17 points, while Rodney Bullock posted 15 points and eight rebounds, Alpha Diallo 13 points and Jalen Lindsey 12 points and five rebounds.

Windler led the Bruins (4-2) with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Amanze Egekeze had 16 points and five rebounds, and freshman Nick Hopkins added 11 points off the bench, all in the second half. Hopkins hit two big 3-pointers down the stretch.

Belmont, picked to win its third straight Ohio Valley Conference title, hosts Lipscomb next Monday, while the Friars host Boston College in a big nonconference local matchup of two old Big East foes Saturday night.