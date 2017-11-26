Bullock reaches milestone as Providence jolts BC

Rodney Bullock scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of his college career, to help Providence to its fourth straight win, an 86-66 nonconference victory over visiting Boston College on Saturday night.

Bullock’s 20th point of the night made him the 48th player in school history with 1,000 points. He also had six rebounds as the Friars improved to 5-1.

Alpha Diallo scored 15 points and Kyron Cartwright had 14 points, nine assists and four rebounds before leaving the game after being hit in the midsection with 7:12 remaining. He returned to the bench, but did not re-enter the game.

Jalen Lindsey hit all four of his 3-pointers to score all 12 of his points.

The Friars shot 59.3 percent from the floor and hit 10 of their 18 3-pointers (55.6 percent).

Deontae Hawkins and Ky Bowman led the Eagles (5-2) with 19 points apiece, Hawkins with 12 rebounds as he battled foul trouble and Bowman adding nine rebounds and four assists.

Jerome Robinson scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and had four assists in the game. BC’s leading scorer and best player was just 0-for-2 in the first half.

The Eagles went 5-for-23 from 3-point range and 11-for-19 from the foul line in allowing Providence to blow the game open after taking a 44-35 lead at the half.

The Friars are 29-2 in nonconference games under coach Ed Cooley at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

The PC bench outscored its counterpart 23-8 in the game and has a 178-71 bench advantage on the season.

The former Big East rivals played for the first time in 1942, with Providence taking a 61-51 series lead with Saturday night’s win.

The Eagles continue a three-game road swing at Nebraska in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night, while the Friars host Rider the same night.