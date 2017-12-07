Bullock lifts Providence to OT win vs. Brown

Rodney Bullock scored five of his game-high 21 points in overtime as Providence pulled out a 77-72 victory over Brown on Wednesday night in Providence, R.I.

All five of those points came on free throws, two of which Bullock got on a bizarre four-point play that gave Providence (7-2) the lead for good with just under three minutes left.

Brown (4-5) was up 70-69 when Providence’s Makai Ashton-Langford made a layup with Bullock being fouled at the same time. Bullock made his two free throws after the layup for a 73-70 lead.

Bullock later sank two more free throws for a 75-72 lead with just over a minute remaining. He also blocked a Zach Hunsaker 3-point try with 15 seconds left.

Providence’s Kyron Cartwright was fouled one second later and made two free throws to clinch the win.

Ashton-Langford and Alpha Diallo both added 11 points for Providence. Diallo went out late in the second half with what appeared to be an injured foot.

Turnovers hurt Brown as the Bears made 24 of them, the last coming on Hunsaker’s blocked 3-point attempt, which led to a shot-clock violation.

Brown led for much of the game before Providence drew closer starting midway in the second half. The Friars took the lead, which then swung back and forth in the closing minutes until Brown tied it at 68 on Tamenang Choh’s three-point play with 15.6 seconds left, forcing overtime.

Brown was in charge for most of the first half, when Brandon Anderson scored 10 of his 19 points as the Bears took a 40-28 halftime lead.

Desmond Cambridge also scored 19 for Brown in the loss.