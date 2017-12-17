Late free throws send Providence past Stony Brook

Rodney Bullock hit two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining to give Providence a come-from-behind 62-60 nonconference victory over visiting Stony Brook on Sunday.

Bullock was fouled following a missed floater by Isaiah Jackson and walked to the line and hit his 11th and 12 points of the game. He tried to intentionally miss the second, but there wasn’t enough time for Stony Brook to score as the short-handed Friars completed a rally from 11 points down in the second half.

Providence (8-3) came into the game without the injured Alpha Diallo and Maliek White and lost point guard Kyron Cartwright due to an ankle sprain in the second half.

Friars coach Ed Cooley, clearly unhappy with the way his team was playing, inserted walk-on Tom Planek with 7:55 remaining. Planek, who had appeared in only four games this season, provided a spark on the defensive end.

Freshmen Nate Watson and Mak Ashton-Langford keyed a 12-0 surge that gave Providence the lead and the Friars charged to a five-point lead. But the Seawolves, looking for the program’s first win over a Big East opponent, battled back, leaving the game tied with five seconds remaining.

Watson led the Friars with 15 points and Jackson had 13, while Ashton-Langford scored seven of his nine down the stretch. Jalen Lindsey had nine rebounds.

Akwasi Yeboah led the Seawolves (4-8) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jaron Cornish was the only other Stony Brook player in double figures with 10 points, including a key tip-in with 1:27 left.

The Friars host Houston Wednesday night while the Seawolves visit Rutgers and former Stony Brook coach Steve Pikiell on Friday night.