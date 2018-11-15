No. 23 Purdue stomps App State in Charleston Classic

Junior guard Carsen Edwards scored 25 points and senior guard Ryan Cline added 21 as No. 23 Purdue cruised to a 92-70 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Classic at Charleston, S.C.

Edwards, who was the first Big Ten player of the week this season when he averaged 26.5 in the Boilermakers’ first two games, reached double digits in scoring less than eight minutes into Thursday’s game.

Purdue (3-0) was 36 of 66 (54.5 percent) from the field and outrebounded Appalachian State 36-32. Junior forward Evan Bordeaux led the Boilermakers with eight rebounds off the bench.

Sophomore guard Justin Forrest scored 14 points for the Mountaineers (1-2), while sophomore guard Joseph Battle had 11 and freshman guard Adrian Delph added 10, both off the bench.

The game was never in doubt from the outset. Purdue grabbed a quick 5-0 lead and held a 15-3 advantage five minutes into the game. The Boilermakers led 46-32 at halftime while shooting 17 of 33 (51.5 percent) from the field over the opening 20 minutes.

Sophomore center Matt Haarms scored 10 points and blocked four shots for Purdue, which has scored at least 84 points in all three games this season.

Purdue has attempted at least 30 3-point shots in each of its games this season. The Boilermakers were 13 of 31 (41.9 percent) from 3-point range against Appalachian State.

Sophomore guard Nojel Eastern scored 10 points for the Boilermakers, who were playing in South Carolina for the first time since facing Clemson in 2012.

Mountaineers forward Isaac Johnson scored just two points in 29 minutes Thursday, four days after he led his team with 22 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Alabama. He entered the game averaging 15 points per game.

Appalachian State entered shooting 53.5 percent from 3-point range, but was 8 of 28 (28.6 percent) from long range against Purdue.

Purdue will face the winner of the Wichita State-Davidson matchup in Friday’s Charleston Classic semifinals. Virginia Tech and Northeastern will meet in the other semifinal. The tournament championship game is Sunday.

