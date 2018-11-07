Edwards leads No. 24 Purdue to rout of Fairfield

Carsen Edwards scored 30 points to power No. 24 Purdue to a 90-57 romp over Fairfield on Tuesday night at West Lafayette, Ind., in the season opener for both teams.

Edwards, the only returning starter from last season’s 30-7 squad, scored 13 points in the first half. The junior guard sank 10 of 17 shots and hit 7 of 11 3-point attempts.

Purdue senior guard Ryan Cline scored 13 points, hitting 3 of 6 3-point shots, and added a career-high eight assists with just one turnover.

Purdue shot 53.3 percent in the first half to take a 44-27 lead at halftime. The Boilermakers sank 8 of 16 3-point shots in the opening half. Purdue finished with 14 of 30 3-point makes.

The Boilermakers made 54.2 percent of their shots and limited the Stags to 36.1 percent (22 of 61) overall.

“I like the production off the bench,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Carsen had a great night shooting.”

Purdue junior Evan Boudreaux, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth, scored 10 points in 19 minutes. Freshman Eric Hunter Jr. scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The Boilermakers finished the game with an 18-2 run.

The Stags scored the game’s first six points, but Purdue quickly took control.

Neftali Alvarez led the Stags with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Jonathan Kasibabu was right behind with 14 points.

The Stags were 8 of 22 from downtown.

Purdue held a 36-22 rebounding edge. Senior forward Grady Eifert had a team- and career-high 10 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Eifert also tied his career high with nine points.

Sophomore Matt Haarms, a 7-foot-3 center, added nine points and eight rebounds for Purdue.

The Boilermakers sank a then-school-record 19 3-pointers in a 106-64 rout of Fairfield last season. Purdue later broke that record with 20 3-pointers against Vermont.

—Field Level Media