Purdue dispatches No. 25 Indiana

Carsen Edwards totaled 20 points and seven assists as host Purdue pulled away in the second half and recorded a 70-55 victory over No. 25 Indiana on Saturday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Edwards entered the game leading the Big Ten in scoring at 24.9 points and he reached double figures for the 38th straight game despite shooting 6-of-18 from the floor. Edwards also added four rebounds and three steals to help Purdue (12-6, 5-2) win for the sixth time in seven games.

Reserve Matt Haarms added 12 points while Nojel Eastern contributed 10 and 10 rebounds as Purdue outscored 37-29 in the second half. The Boilermakers shot 49.1 percent overall and 53.8 percent after halftime.

Justin Smith scored 15 points but Indiana (12-6, 3-4) lost its fourth straight and likely will drop out of the Top 25 on Monday. Juwan Morgan added 14 for the Hoosiers, who shot 43.1 percent and missed 16 of 20 3-pointers.

Freshman Romeo Langford endured the worst game of his career, finishing with a season-low four points. He was in early foul trouble, held under double figures for the first time, shot 2 of 10 and was serenaded with chants of “Overrated, Overrated” at times.

Purdue made five of its first six shots and sped out to an 11-2 lead less than five minutes in but Indiana countered with a 13-4 run and tied the game at 15-15 on a 3-pointer by Rob Phinisee with 9:25 lead. The Hoosiers took their first lead at 18-17 on a 3-point play by Phinisee with 8:51 left and held a 24-21 lead on a basket by Morgan with 5:21 left but Purdue finished the half with a 12-2 run and held a 33-26 edge at halftime.

Purdue opened the second half with an 8-2 run to get a 41-28 lead on a 3-pointer by Cline with 17:55 left and expanded it to 49-34 on a 3-pointer by Edwards with 14:22 left. Purdue never led by less than 13 the rest of the way and clinched its seventh win in the last eight meetings on a dunk by Haarms with about three minutes left to make it 64-49.

