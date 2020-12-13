Purdue pushes past feisty Indiana State

Trevion Williams posted a double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Purdue shook off a sluggish start to beat Indiana State, 80-68, Saturday at Mackey Arena.

Williams led a dominant scoring effort in the paint for Purdue (4-2), shooting 13 of 18 from the floor to key the Boilermakers’ 48 points in the lane. Of his 11 rebounds, Williams grabbed six on the offensive glass and Purdue held a 41-to-27 edge on the boards overall.

The Boilermakers’ rebounding advantage played a critical role late when Aaron Wheeler -- who finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots -- snared an offensive board and made the put-back to push Purdue’s late lead to nine points with less than three minutes remaining.

Purdue used its collective size, also getting 10 points and two blocked shots from 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, to overcome a rough start.

The Boilermakers did not make a field goal until Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer more than four minutes into the game, and committed as many turnovers as points in the first five minutes (4).

After falling behind 10-1 in the early minutes, Purdue outscored Indiana State 37-19 for the remainder of the half. The Boilermakers could not shake the Sycamores despite taking the lead, however, with Indiana State hanging within single digits through the first media timeout of the second half.

The Sycamores (1-1) rallied from down as many as 13 points, cutting the deficit to five points with 4:12 to go. Cooper Neese paced Indiana State with 22 points, 15 of which came in the second half.

Tyreke Key added 18 points for the Sycamores, and Jake LaRavia chipped in 10. Randy Miller Jr., who scored a team-high 19 points in Indiana State’s Dec. 8 win over Truman State, went scoreless in 15 minutes of action on Saturday.

Eric Hunter Jr. scored 13 points and dished five assists for Purdue, and swiped a steal in the waning moments to help preserve the win. Stefanovic added 12 points on just five field-goal attempts.

--Field Level Media