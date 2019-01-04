Edwards leads Purdue over No. 25 Iowa

Junior guard Carsen Edwards scored 21 points, and sophomore center Matt Haarms added 14 as Purdue returned to Big Ten Conference play Thursday with an 86-70 victory over No. 25 Iowa at West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) opened a blistering 19-of-30 (63.3 percent) from the field in the first half and went 33-of-62 (53.2 percent) for the game as they remained perfect at home with a 7-0 record.

Junior big man Tyler Cook scored 24 points for Iowa (11-3, 0-3) as the Hawkeyes saw their five-game win streak come to an end. Iowa opened Big Ten play with a home loss against Wisconsin on Nov. 30, followed by a defeat at Michigan State.

Purdue opened Big Ten play with a Dec. 1 loss at Michigan, which was ranked No. 7 at the time, but has defeated then-No. 23 Maryland followed by another victory over a ranked conference opponent Thursday.

Iowa took a 15-14 lead with 13 minutes remaining in the first half on a dunk by Cook, but Purdue went on a 14-3 run for a 28-18 lead and never trailed again.

Edwards scored 16 points in the first half for the Boilermakers, including a coast-to-coast layup in the closing seconds before halftime to give Purdue a 52-35 lead. He passed the 1,400-point plateau and moved one 3-pointer from 200 and three steals from 100.

Iowa scored the first five points of the second half, but Purdue went on an 11-0 run to take a 63-40 lead and was never threatened.

The 6-foot-1 Edwards, who entered second in the country in scoring at 25.8 points per game, was hardly a one-man show as Purdue also led 39-10 in bench points and 23-4 on points off turnovers.

Purdue was successful at taking care of the ball, recording 22 assists to eight turnovers, while Iowa had 15 assists and 14 turnovers.

Freshman forward Aaron Wheeler had 10 points for Purdue, while junior forward Ryan Kriener had 10 points for Iowa.

Purdue has now won 15 of the last 23 meetings between the teams and has won nine of the last 10 games against Iowa at home.

The Hawkeyes were without sophomore forward Luka Garza, the team’s second leading scorer, as he missed his third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

